Drops of God's Shū Okimoto Recruits Assistants For New Manga

By Sep 4, 19:50
Anime News Network
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManga artist Shū Okimoto is recruiting assistants on the Ganmo manga artist and assistant matching service for an upcoming new manga. The editor who posted the recruitment ad stated the manga will launch "around November" in Kodansha's Morning magazine, and the manga will run in the weekly magazine every other week. The recruitment ad stated staff will give preference to those who can draw houses from the Edo period.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

