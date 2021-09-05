Drops of God's Shū Okimoto Recruits Assistants For New Manga

Rumiko Takahashi is probably the most successful female comics creator in the world and one of the most prolific with a long list of hit manga series that dates all the way back to the 1980s. A former student and protégé of Lone Wolf and Cub creator Kazuo Koike, she has created popular series like Urusei Yatsura, Maison Ikkoku, Mermaid Saga, Ranma ½, Inuyasha, and most recently Rin-ne. From Eisner Hall of Fame to a manga music collaboration with Norah Jones, Rumiko Takahashi is considered one of the most influential mangakas touching the lives of millions. She is best known for time-traveling adventures in the Edo era with her series Inuyasha. Now, fans can time travel again with the new fantasy series Mao!