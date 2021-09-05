Happy 99th Birthday to Vivian Smith of Country Club Hills
Vivian Smith is a huge Bulls fan, and the Bulls sent her a customized jersey with the number 99 in honor of her 99th birthday.www.fox32chicago.com
