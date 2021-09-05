CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy 99th Birthday to Vivian Smith of Country Club Hills

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivian Smith is a huge Bulls fan, and the Bulls sent her a customized jersey with the number 99 in honor of her 99th birthday.

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
