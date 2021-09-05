Happy 99th Birthday to Vivian Smith of Country Club Hills

Happy birthday to Buddy Bell, who turns 70 years old today. Those of you who have read LSB for a while know that Buddy Bell is one of my childhood favorites. As a young ‘un I always had a strong arm and no real idea where the ball is going, and when you’re, like, 8 years old with that skill set they put you at third base. Since I was a third baseman I was drawn to professional players who played that position, making me a huge Brooks Robinson fan as a kid, as well as focusing on the third basemen for the Rangers.