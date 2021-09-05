MSSU volleyball drops final two matches of Drury Invite

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Southern volleyball team dropped its final two matches in the Drury Invitational on Saturday, falling 3-0 to the host Panthers and 3-1 to Texas Woman’s.

Drury claimed set victories of 25-22, 25-12 and 25-13 in Southern’s first match of the day.

CC Pollard led the Lions (1-3) with seven kills against the Panthers while Sophie Mader dished out 17 assists and tallied eight digs.

Brooklynn McCain and Emily-Kate Lonergan accounted for 11 and seven digs, respectively.

Gabriela Oliviera paced Drury (4-0) with 14 kills while Gabby Birmingham accounted for a match-high 26 assists.

Emma Fox recorded 14 digs as well as a pair of service aces.

In the nightcap, Southern opened the match with a 25-18 set win before Texas Woman’s (2-2) rattled off consecutive set victories of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-23.

Pollard again led the Lions in kills with 13 and also chipped in nine digs.

Mader accounted for 38 assists and 12 digs, while Kierson Maydew and Bonnie Hegarty recorded 13 and 10 kills, respectively. Grace Quiroz chipped in a team-high 13 digs.

The Pioneers also had three players post double-digit kills in Kaia Saylor (16), Elicabeth Ugbaja (11) and Tylar Roberson (10).

Lizzy Reed finished with a team-high 29 assists, and Sydney Stroh paced the team with 19 digs.

MSSU travels to Owensboro, Kentucky, next weekend to compete in the Kentucky Wesleyan College Invitational.

The Lions will take on Lee and Montavello on Friday before wrapping up the weekend Saturday with matches against Kentucky Wesleyan and West Virginia State.