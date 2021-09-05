Originally Posted On: https://www.thebeautyboxyyc.ca/post/does-scalp-micropigmentation-change-colour. The simple way to answer is, no, does not change colour. There are many clinics and studios around the world that provide scalp micropigmentation treatment and the quality of these treatments vary. You may see that some people have said that they have had scalp micropigmentation treatment and it has turned a blue/green colour over time, this is what we call a botched job and is caused by using a bad or unqualified technician. If applied by a highly qualified and trained technician then your scalp micropigmentation will look completely natural and disguise your hair loss. Although it will fade over time, it will not change colour. Many individuals do not acknowledge the key factors of creating natural looking scalp micropigmentation and this is what causes a botched job.