How Long Does Scalp Micropigmentation Last?

There is no shortage of hair products on the market that promise to do one thing or another, like healthy hair growth. There are so many, in fact, that sometimes it feels overwhelming. It seems as if you need one to help keep your hair strong and strengthen the hair shaft, one to keep the frizz at bay, another to hydrate, and so on. Next thing you know, you’ve got a whole army of hair products that still don’t even cover all your bases when it comes to hair health.