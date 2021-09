Cars quite often miss the mark. Sometimes that means it was a critical failure. Sometimes that means it was a critical darling that didn't translate into sales. Sometimes, worst of all, critics panned it and people avoided it. You know, the Azteks of the world. In this series, we will attempt to "fix" such cars by offering (mostly) constructive suggestions for correcting the issues that caused the car in question to irk car reviewers like ourselves and/or cause the buying public to go "meh."