SPEARFISH — Josh Breske grabbed his coaching staff after Thursday night’s game was over and told them to be proud of what they accomplished. “I said, 'hey, we have to put a smile on our face and recognize that there’s never a bad win. A win is a win,'” he said. “Can we learn from it? Absolutely we can learn from it, but right now we need to put a smile on our face and celebrate with our players.”