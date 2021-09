Dow has fallen sharply breaking below our expected support at 35250 and can test lower support near 35000 before bouncing from there. Dax may bounce from 15800 or 15600 and looks bearish for the very near term. Nifty and sensex can consolidate between 17000\17250-17500 and 58000-59000 respectively for some time before we see an eventual break on the upside.Nikkei can now target 30500-3700 on the upside.Shanghai has potential to rise towards 3700-3800 while above 3600 in the coming sessions.