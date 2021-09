THE GAME: The Washington football team opens the 2021 season this Saturday, Sept. 4, against traditional NCAA Division I-FCS power Montana. Kickoff is 5:00 p.m. PT at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies enter the season ranked No. 21 in the preseason AP Top 25, and No. 20 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The Grizzlies, who played just two games last season, going 2-0 during the month of April, 2021, enter the season No. 9 in the preseason FCS rankings. The Huskies went 3-1 and won the Pac-12 North last fall. The Huskies and Grizzlies last met in 2017, but hadn't faced off prior to that since 1951.