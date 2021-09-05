Fredonia holds off Olean for 14-13 victory

Backed up inside their own 10 yard line, the Fredonia Hillbillies needed a big stop to preserve a 14-13 lead against the Olean Huskies right before halftime of a Section VI nonleague football game at the Orange Bowl in Fredonia. On fourth down, Olean snapped the ball and the Fredonia defense blitzed by the Huskies’ line to get the big stop. The cheers of the Fredonia crowd and defense soon turned to boos as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave Olean another chance in the waning moments of the first half.