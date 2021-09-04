CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Republicans have given up on democracy

In Hungary, their government is an autocracy. They ran on anti-immigration, anti-LGBT, etc. Sound familiar?. They instilled false fear, fear that they were losing jobs, their religion, their way of life. Of course that was not true but in the process the Hungarian people lost fair elections, free press, and free speech.

