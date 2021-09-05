CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuwait micro-apartment makes the most of 3m-wide urban site

By Ellie Stathaki
Wallpaper*
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffering a design-led solution for an awkward urban plot in Rawda, Kuwait, this boutique residential architecture project is the brainchild of Studio Madouh. The Kuwait and New York architecture studio was invited to work on the challenging – just 3m wide – plot and used it to create an experimental prototype for city living, a micro-apartment design occupying an otherwise unused piece of land inbetween existing structures.

