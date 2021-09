Mountain View senior setter Aina Koga, one of four co-captains for the Spartans girls volleyball team, said the team only has one goal. "We want to keep working hard to get better every day and have fun doing it," she said Wednesday after Mountain View rallied past visiting Castilleja 25-21, 20-25, 25-16, 25-23 in a nonleague match. "We all want to play our hearts out."