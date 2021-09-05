MINI: Why is Sioux City considering a pedestrian bridge to Nebraska?
How the Sioux City Council could consider a pedestrian bridge to Nebraska is beyond belief. Let's consider costs based on the wants of the percentage of our population that would actually use such a boondoggle. If you want to walk across the Missouri River, take the bridge and walkway that is already in place. Same thing goes for a Ferris wheel that could be ridden every time the carnival comes to town. -- Steve Hoberg, Sioux City.siouxcityjournal.com
