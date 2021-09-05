Holiday weekend ends cool

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Overnight sees a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm late. A second front passes Monday morning making the unofficial end to summer certainly feel like it. Not only will Monday be cool, but it starts of quite wet with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will be quite breezy as well. We'll see another bump in temperatures on Tuesday, but it is short lived, as temperatures dip on Wednesday and into the rest of the week.