UCLA gives coach Chip Kelly a signature win with upset of No. 16 LSU

LOS ANGELES — The bamboo sprouted on a sweltering September evening at the Rose Bowl, after so much waiting, so many doubts. It was the realization of one of Chip Kelly’s favorite motivational mantras involving the giant timber bamboo. If you water the bamboo in the first year, nothing happens. If you water it in the second year, nothing happens. If you water it in the third year, nothing happens. If you water it in the fourth year, it grows 90 feet in six weeks.