CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delray Beach, FL

Lily’s Handmade Ice Cream in Delray Beach, FL is Newly Kosher

By Hadas Krasner
yeahthatskosher.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily’s Handmade Ice Cream offers tons of super unique flavors that are newly available to the kosher consumer. The ice cream parlor, located in Delray Beach, FL, features flavors like Dusty Monkey (Banana and Cinnamon Biscoff), Night at the Movies (Salted Vanilla, M&M’s, Cheez-it & Caramel Popcorn), and just in time for Rosh Hashana, Apples & Honey (Apple Base, Honeycomb & Honey Buns). For the less adventurous, many classic flavors are available as well.

yeahthatskosher.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Delray Beach, FL
Restaurants
Delray Beach, FL
Food & Drinks
Delray Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Delray Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Parlor#Apples#Food Drink#Newly Kosher#M M#Sunshine State Kosher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
TechnologyPosted by
ABC News

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
WorldPosted by
Fox News

North Korea, slimmed-down Kim Jong Un, enjoy toned-down parade

Military search dogs and goose-stepping trainers. Health workers wearing gas masks and red hazmat suits. And a slimmed-down, beaming Kim Jong Un in a cream-colored business suit. The parade marking North Korea’s celebration of its 73rd anniversary was a marked departure from past militaristic displays, with a domestic audience worried about the pandemic likely in mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy