Lily’s Handmade Ice Cream in Delray Beach, FL is Newly Kosher
Lily’s Handmade Ice Cream offers tons of super unique flavors that are newly available to the kosher consumer. The ice cream parlor, located in Delray Beach, FL, features flavors like Dusty Monkey (Banana and Cinnamon Biscoff), Night at the Movies (Salted Vanilla, M&M’s, Cheez-it & Caramel Popcorn), and just in time for Rosh Hashana, Apples & Honey (Apple Base, Honeycomb & Honey Buns). For the less adventurous, many classic flavors are available as well.yeahthatskosher.com
