[NEW] SoBol Açai Bowls is Kosher in West Hempstead
If you are looking for a healthy(er) alternative to frozen treats like ice cream and popsicles, look no further then acai bowls. This food trend has skyrocketed over the past few years, with gorgeous bowls being featured all over social media, and dedicated acai bowl restaurants opening all around the country. SoBol is doing just that with their new West Hempstead / Franklin Square location in central Nassau County, Long Island.yeahthatskosher.com
Comments / 0