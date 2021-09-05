FHSU Foundation welcomes three new members to its Board of Trustees

HAYS – The Fort Hays State University Foundation recently appointed three new members to its Board of Trustees: John Francis, Rod Lake, and Heidi Weis. John Francis is a 1981 graduate of FHSU with a degree in Business Administration Economics. He and his wife, Nancy, currently reside in Great Bend, where John owns and operates Francis Financial Services Inc. Carrying that leadership into the Fort Hays State Foundation, Francis is a past Board of Trustee member, having served on the Executive Committee and the Investment Committee. His involvement with the Foundation also includes being a Leadership Circle member, an “I Fed the Tiger” sponsor, and a Wooster Society member.