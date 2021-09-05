Feelings Mixed Over Opening Of Apple Hill While Caldor Fire Still Burns

Leek Springs, CA….One of the cameras it has been hard to take your eyes off of is the Alert Wildfire Camera at Leek Springs. A few days ago its shots of the Caldor Fire were distance shots. Now they show the fire moving inexorably towards them. Today you can see firefighters doing structure protection and areas around the towers have been painted fire retardant orange. Now you can see active flames. We will know in the next bit of time if the towers can stay online. The photos below show an almost 180 degree arc from west to east.