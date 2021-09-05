CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grizzly Flats, CA

Feelings Mixed Over Opening Of Apple Hill While Caldor Fire Still Burns

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot far away from Apple Hill is destruction from the Caldor Fire. Lives were upended when the fire destroyed dozens of homes in the Grizzly Flats community.

The Battle of Leek Spring Hill, Caldor Fire 2021

Leek Springs, CA….One of the cameras it has been hard to take your eyes off of is the Alert Wildfire Camera at Leek Springs. A few days ago its shots of the Caldor Fire were distance shots. Now they show the fire moving inexorably towards them. Today you can see firefighters doing structure protection and areas around the towers have been painted fire retardant orange. Now you can see active flames. We will know in the next bit of time if the towers can stay online. The photos below show an almost 180 degree arc from west to east.
Environmentksro.com

Caldor Fire Grows to Over 126 Thousand Acres

Fire crews continue making progress on the Caldor Fire in Northern California. While U.S. Forest Service’s Dana Walsh says they don’t expect any extraordinary events, firefighters are still focused on curbing the blaze as it moves eastward towards the Tahoe Basin. Walsh says firefighters are taking advantage of the cooler temperatures and lighter winds. The wildfire, which ignited August 14th near Little Mountain between Omo Ranch and Grizzly Flats, has burned over 126,000 acres and is 11% contained.
PoliticsSan Luis Obispo Tribune

Apple Hill plans Labor Day weekend opening. What about smoke from the Caldor Fire?

Apple Hill, one of the Sacramento region’s most popular autumn attractions, announced earlier this week that many of its farms plan to open for business Labor Day weekend. The farms are pressing on with opening, even as air monitors and smoke forecasts now warn of poor air quality Friday and Saturday in the Placerville area, with thick smoke descending from the Caldor Fire.
Kyburz, CAKCRA.com

Video: Caldor Fire burns right along Highway 50's edge near Kyburz

KYBURZ, Calif. — The fight againstthe Caldor Fire continues on several fronts. Crews focused on the fire's east side are trying to prevent it from spreading into more populated areas. Terrell Norwood, a 19-year firefighting veteran and fire captain in the San Bernardino National Forest, is in Northern California, working...
HikingClimbing

Caldor Fire Burns Lover’s Leap, Multiple Bouldering Areas Endangered or Burned

The 200,000-acre Caldor Fire has made history as just the second fire to ever jump from one side of the Sierra to the other. Until the Dixie Fire did the same thing earlier this month, it was believed that wildfires couldn’t sustain progress across such rocky, mountainous terrain. So far, over 600 homes have burned, as has the area around the historic crag Lover’s Leap. The impact likely extends to dozens of South Lake Tahoe’s smaller crags and bouldering zones. Remarkably, the fire has at this point caused few reported injuries and no known deaths.
El Dorado County, CAFox40

‘We’re farmers’: Apple Hill open for holiday weekend as farms spared from Caldor Fire’s destruction

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Apple Hill farmers are ready to showcase a great harvest this holiday weekend, but they are seeing some backlash. Chris Delfino, president of the Apple Hill Growers Association, said he recognizes there may be some negative attitudes directed at them as they carry on with their Labor Day celebrations while thousands remain evacuated due to the Caldor Fire.
Camino, CAKCRA.com

Apple Hill welcomes visitors as Caldor Fire evacuees trickle home

CAMINO, Calif. — Apple season is set to kick off this Labor Day Weekend on Apple Hill. Growers at more than 50 farms, wineries and gardens that make up the Apple Hill route in the Sierra foothills of El Dorado County are welcoming visitors, but some residents think it's too soon given how deeply the Caldor Fire affected the region.

