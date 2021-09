The San Francisco Giants will enter their weekend series against the Chicago Cubs with at least a 1 1/2 game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. (The lead could be as great as two games: the Giants are off Thursday while the Dodgers conclude their business against the St. Louis Cardinals.) With 22 games remaining on the Giants' schedule, they have a good shot (better than 60 percent, per SportsLine) of becoming the first non-Dodgers team to win the West since 2012.