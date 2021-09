Ohio State welcomes Oregon to Columbus in Week 2 of college football and we have predictions, odds and everything you need for the game. Despite entering the 2021 college football season as the favorites in their respective conferences, both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks got scares to open up their years. Ryan Day’s team got all they could handle against Minnesota while Mario Cristobal’s program needed a late touchdown to get past Fresno State. Now, they’re set to try and right the ship when they face one another in Week 2.