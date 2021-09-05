CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1. "Bloodless" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central) 2. "Billy Summers" by Stephen King (Scribner) 3. "Complications" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 4. "The Noise" by James Patterson and J. D. Barker (Little, Brown) 5. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover (Atria) 6. "The Last Thing He Told...

Books & LiteratureMacomb Daily

‘People We Meet’ retains top spot in August best sellers list

Summer beach reads continue to dominate the best selling Michigan books in August, along with political nonfiction and nature. 1. Emily Henry, “People We Meet on Vacation: A novel” (Berkley/Penguin Books) [last month #1]. 2. Donald Hall, “Ox-Cart Man” (Puffin Books) 3. Robin Wall Kimmerer, “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific...
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Why News Reporters Write the Best Crime Novels

Every reader goes through phases with their selection habits. Last year, for example, I wanted as little to do with the modern world as possible, for reasons I’m sure you can understand. I didn’t want to read anything set in the last decade and I certainly didn’t feel like reading any dystopian novels written to reflect an ominous future. I wanted out of these times and, for about nine months, out of this place as well. Escapism. Nostalgia. My fiction intake was a pretty steady diet of P.G. Wodehouse, Nancy Mitford, Evelyn Waugh, Vita Sackville-West and Anthony Powell. I wanted to read about British people from the last century and their very British problems that were sometimes funny, but often just sad enough.
Books & Literaturehppr.org

Should We Be Reading Huck Finn?

This is Leslie VonHolten broadcasting from the High Plains of Kansas with another HPPR Radio Readers Book Byte. When it comes to The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, my heart races with anxiety. What a wonderful book. What a heavy, complicated, imperfect book. It was immediately controversial when it was published in 1884, and 137 years later, it is still one of the top stars of the Banned Books list.
Books & Literaturegoodhousekeeping.com

The books that shaped me: Sarah Winman

Welcome to The books that shaped me - a Good Housekeeping series in which authors talk us through the reads that stand out for them. This week, we're hearing from Sarah Winman, who is best known for her debut When God Was A Rabbit which was a word-of-mouth bestseller. She's since written three other novels, the latest of which is Still Life.
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

Colm Tóibín Conjures Thomas Mann in “The Magician”

In his historical novel The Magician, Colm Tóibín presents an intimate portrait of Thomas Mann, the great German novelist and foe of the Nazi regime. Good biographies of Mann exist, but Tóibín uses a novelist’s tools to present a picture of Mann as a full human figure with darkness and depth.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
WRAL News

Susanna Clarke's 'Piranesi' wins Women's Prize for Fiction

LONDON — British writer Susanna Clarke won the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction on Wednesday for her mind-tweaking fantasy novel “Piranesi.”. Clarke was awarded the 30,000-pound ($41,000) award for her second novel, which was published 16 years after her first, “Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell,” became a global best-seller. Set...
Books & LiteratureStar-Tribune

Review: 'Matrix,' by Lauren Groff

——— Lauren Groff has been contemplating the wellspring of female power in her fiction for awhile now, notably in the startling second act of her novel "Fates and Furies," but also in the humid shadows of her story collection "Florida." Where does power come from? Can anyone harness it? And how can women best use it in a male-dominated world?
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

“You’re Food and Drink to Me.” A Letter From Henry Miller to Anais Nin

In 1932, months after first meeting in Paris and despite both being married, celebrated Cuban diarist Anaïs Nin and Henry Miller—the hugely influential novelist responsible for writing the sexually explicit (for the times) novel Tropic of Cancer (1934), which Nin helped to finance—began a fiery love affair. The liaison would last for many years, a situation further intensified by the fact that Nin also had an openly discussed affair, albeit brief, with Miller’s then-wife, June, as their own romance grew. Such explosive conditions resulted in countless passionate love letters from both parties. This particular missive was written prior to a heated few days at Nin’s home in France.
Books & Literatureshondaland.com

Lauren Groff Reimagines a Medieval Feminist Hero in ‘Matrix’

“She rides out of the forest alone. Seventeen years old, in the cold March drizzle, Marie who comes from France.”. With this arresting opening, writer Lauren Groff begins her latest historical-fiction novel, Matrix. Meaning “mother” in Latin, Matrix reimagines the life of Marie de France, a medieval poet who lived in England during the 12th century. We know little about Marie de France and her true identity, but some historians have theorized that she might have been an abbess and the half sister of King Henry II.
Pittsburgh, PApghintheround.com

Oprah Winfrey Narrates “This is Broadway”

The Broadway League is welcoming audiences back to Broadway as productions (finally!) reopen after 18 months of shutdown, with a very special video highlighting shows past, present and future. The “This is Broadway” short film, narrated by Oprah Winfrey, celebrates Broadway’s history and return to the stage. The video features...
Books & LiteraturePonca City News

Weekly Best Sellers

1. “The Love Songs of W. E. B. DuBois” by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers (Harper) 2. “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books) 3. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Scribner Book Company) 4. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller (Ecco Press) 5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Independently Published)

