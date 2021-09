I can see it now — a row of kids lying on the living room floor, chins on hands, watching “Gilligan’s Island” or “Leave it to Beaver” or another of the clever late-’60s sitcoms. From our mother’s vantage point as she walks behind us through the room, there isn’t just a row of kids, but also a row of dirty feet. “Go upstairs and wash your feet!” “Mommmmm!” But up we jump, bolting to the upstairs bathroom, a little water in the tub, a washcloth applied to calloused feet, then back down to watch the show, leaving a pile of dirty washcloths and towels behind us.