Is it too late to opt out of monthly $300 child tax credit checks? We'll explain
Most families see a benefit to getting cash up front with the 2021 advance child tax credit payment program. But for many parents, unenrolling from the monthly checks this year is a better option. One perk to opting out now is a bigger tax refund in 2022. Another is not having to worry about a possible overpayment from the IRS that'll need to be paid back. Though the opt-out deadline for the Sept. 15 payment has already passed, it's still possible to unenroll before the Oct. 15 payment.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0