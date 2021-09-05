CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert panel map Chinese footprints in India

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Amid the strained ties between the two Himalayan neighbours, a new report has revealed extend of China's influence in India and its hidden agenda in increasing its influence, which is aimed at making in-roads into the Indian economy and society. In a webinar organized...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

PoliticsWashington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

China using espionage to dethrone US: Report

Beijing [China], September 9 (ANI): China seeks to become the world's next superpower, dethroning the United States and tearing apart the rules-based international system that American and its allies have built since the end of World War 2, according to a report published in The National Interest. In an opinion...
PoliticsWashington Times

Chinese media accuse U.S. of biological warfare

The Chinese Communist Party has stepped up a war of words against the U.S., airing direct accusations that Washington engaged in biological warfare against China. An Aug. 27 essay that circulated online in both the official Xinhua news agency and the state-controlled People’s Daily newspaper is being viewed by some analysts as a sign China could soon return to the Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s, when bands of Red Guard zealots upended the ruling Communist Party in the world’s most populous state.
ChinaPosted by
IBTimes

China's State Media Tries To Reassure Investors Over Crackdown

China's recent clampdowns on a range of industries including tech firms and the education sector will not detract from its goal of opening up the economy, state media said Wednesday, as Beijing rushes to reassure rattled investors. Sweeping regulatory changes over the past months have targeted everything from monopolistic behaviour...
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

How China hijacked the war on terror — with U.S. help

Today’s China Watcher provides a preview of a longer article that will be published later today on how China joined the "Global War on Terrorism" with a steely focus on domestic social control at all costs. China's ruling Chinese Communist Party exploited the international revulsion toward terrorism sparked by the...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi tightening grip over China's tycoons

Beijing [China], September 9 (ANI): China's President Xi Jinping has put China's tycoons on notice that it is time for them to share more wealth with the rest of the country. Chris Buckley, Alexandra Stevenson and Cao Li, writing in The New York Times (NYT) said that as Xi prepares for a likely third term, he is promising "common prosperity" to lift farmers and working families into the middle class.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Experts warn imminent third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India

NEW DELHI, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- With scars of the deadly second wave of COVID-19 still fresh in the minds of Indians, health experts have already warned about a third wave of the pandemic hitting the country in the upcoming months. Indian Medical Association (IMA), the country's leading organization of...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Axios

U.S. blocks Chinese solar panel imports over forced labor concerns

U.S. Customs and Border Protection started detaining solar panel imports from Chinese companies that allegedly source products from Xinjiang forced labor, Washington Post reports. Why it matters: China is the supply chain leader for solar energy equipment, but concerns over human rights violations led the Biden administration to order a...
Congress & Courts104.1 WIKY

U.S. House panel targets Chinese listings on U.S. exchanges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. House of Representatives panel focused on protecting investors will hold a hearing on Sept. 22 about risks related to Chinese stock market listings on American exchanges. The Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship and Capital Markets hearing will take place among growing concerns about recent Chinese...
Politicsrice.edu

Climate progress requires competition, not cooperation, with China

Global climate progress requires fundamentally altering the economic bottom line that’s the foundation of the Chinese Communist Party’s power– and it will come through competition, not cooperation, according to experts at Rice’s Baker Institute for Public Policy and the U.S. Naval War College. A new report by Gabe Collins, the...
ChinaNature.com

The ChinaMAP reference panel for the accurate genotype imputation in Chinese populations

The genotype imputation is an efficient and pivotal approach to estimate the unobserved genotypes in the genomic data from the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) genotyping arrays or whole-genome sequencing (WGS). The fine mapping of variants in the genome-wide association study (GWAS) could be critically improved by the imputation with an optimal reference panel based on the population-specific haplotypes.1 The significant progresses of imputation were recently achieved by large high-resolution reference panels, such as the 1KGP3 (1000 Genomes Project Phase 3, n = 2504),2 the UK10K (10,000 UK Genome Sequences, n = 3781),3 the HRC (Haplotype Reference Consortium, n = 32,470),4 TOPMed (Trans-Omics for Precision Medicine, n = 97,256)5 and the GAsP (The GenomeAsia 100 K Project, n = 1654)6 (Supplementary information, Table S1). The multi-ethnic 1KGP3 reference panel is most commonly used for the genetic studies of Asian populations. However, the European ancestry-dominant reference panels exhibited poor performance in the genotype imputation for Chinese and other East Asian populations.7,8,9 The number of well-imputed variants and imputation accuracy depend on the characteristics of the reference panel dataset, including the sample size, sequencing data quality and population composition. The limited Chinese samples restrict the imputation quality with current reference panels in Chinese population studies. Additionally, the insufficient sequencing depth of construction datasets could undermine the detection capacity of rare variants for the imputation. Therefore, a population-specific reference panel constructed by a large-scale, in-depth WGS dataset of Chinese populations could be essential for the accurate and comprehensive imputation of the genotyping array and sequencing data from Chinese individuals.9,10.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Unrealistic expectations about change in China

- - - The Gate to China: A New History of the People's Republic and Hong Kong. Western fantasies about China are rich and varied and have deep historical roots. But a new book called "China Coup: The Great Leap to Freedom" stands out as a pipe dream of mind-boggling implausibility.
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Xi calls for global collaboration to reduce food loss

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on countries across the world to take quick and concrete actions to reduce food loss and waste. Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to the International Conference on Food Loss and Waste held in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province.
Carsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China is on course to build the best cars in the world

Europeans and other western nations have dominated automotive excellence for over a century. Whether it is the satisfying thud of the door closing on a Volkswagen from Wolfsburg, or the beauty of a Ferrari from Modena, these brands are iconic - and very lucrative for their manufacturers. When we think of reliability, the Germans, and latterly the Japanese, have had it sewn up. But if you rest on your laurels, an upstart will soon be chasing at your heels.
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Australia to contribute 10 mn dollars to India's initiative

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Australia will contribute 10 million dollars to India's initiative towards disaster-resilient infrastructure, the country's Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday. Speaking at Third Indo-Pacific Oration organised by ORF here, Payne said Australia is exploring further collaboration with India including on low emission technologies.
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cambodian parliament ratifies RCEP, bilateral FTA with China

PHNOM PENH, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The National Assembly of Cambodia on Thursday ratified the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world's largest free trade agreement (FTA), and the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) between the Southeast Asian nation and China. Lawmakers, who were present during the parliamentary session, unanimously...
Immigrationalbuquerqueexpress.com

Fourth Conference of Protectors of Emigrants held today

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The fourth Conference of the Protectors of Emigrants was held on 10 September, the day coinciding with the date of enactment of the Emigration Act, 1983, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Friday. MOS for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan delivered the Keynote...

