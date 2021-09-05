CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fighters call for oblique kick to be banned after Khalil Rountree destroys Modestas Bukauskas’ knee at UFC Vegas 36

By Chris Taylor
 5 days ago
A number of pro fighters have called for the banning of oblique kicks following Khalil Rountree’s nasty TKO victory at UFC Vegas 36. Rountree (9-5 MMA) squared off with fellow light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas (11-5 MMA) on the main card of today’s Fight Night event in Las Vegas. Both men had entered the contest looking to rebound from two-fight losing skids.

