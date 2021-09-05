Fighters call for oblique kick to be banned after Khalil Rountree destroys Modestas Bukauskas’ knee at UFC Vegas 36

The aftermath of Khalil Rountree’s TKO against Modestas Bukauskas highlighted a controversial technique that has caused the MMA Rules Committee to take a closer look. Originally, the oblique kick caught fire early on in the career of Jon Jones. While “Bones” utilized the kick more as a momentum disruptor, it seemed as though Rountree’s were intended to inflict serious damage. At UFC Vegas 36, Rountree used what looked more like a push stomp, which happens to be placed right above the knee. If the strike lands correctly, then the knee sustains damage. Of course, the damage depends on how hard the fighter launched the kick.