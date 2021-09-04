CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Undervalued Stacks for the 2021 Season

playerprofiler.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately, there have been several pieces published on this website regarding the value of stacking in both best ball and redraft leagues. To recap, stacking is advantageous because managers to need to get less things right in order to succeed with their stacks. And stacking takes advantage of season-long and week-to-week correlation. For example, if person A takes Josh Allen and Allen Robinson, he’s calling his shot on both the Bills and Bears offenses. Meanwhile person B, who takes Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins is only calling his shot on the Cardinals offense. While all three offenses should be productive, less needs to go right for person B. Additionally, Murray and Hopkins’ spike weeks are highly correlated, and, when they hit, they singlehandedly win you your week. For a more in-depth explanation, check out the previously linked articles.

www.playerprofiler.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Jonathan Taylor#American Football#Cardinals#Money Throws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsteelersnow.com

3 Released Players the Steelers Could be Looking to Add

The Steelers cut down their roster to 53 on Tuesday, but by the way the roster is constructed, it seems very unlikely that it stays this way for long. With only four cornerbacks and four interior offensive linemen, the Steelers inevitably are at least scouting the waiver wire to see who they could potentially add to the rooms. While there is a bevy of names and candidates, who exactly could they likely take a swing at with the roster flexibility they may have?
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s new Seahawks teammate throws shade at Jared Goff

The Seattle Seahawks added a new tight end in Gerald Everett. Everett spent his previous couple of seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and was catching passes from Jared Goff. Now, Everett is benefiting from Russell Wilson, one of the best quarterbacks in the game, and the tight end is poised for a huge season.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set and ready for the 2021 NFL season, as their first game is on Sunday. This franchise consistently makes a playoff appearance, as Mike Tomlin is one of the best head coaches in the league. However, it’ll be a difficult task this season, as the AFC North is incredibly competitive.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt practices after Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers should pay All-Pro

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday he was "optimistic" star pass-rusher T.J. Watt would practice with teammates in full on Wednesday after the two-time First-Team All-Pro participated only in individual drills throughout the summer because he's on the final year of his rookie contract and understandably wants a new deal.
NFLplayerprofiler.com

Very Very Very Very Bold Predictions for the 2021 Season from the Underworld

Listeners to the Mind of Mansion shows on Rotounderworld Radio will be familiar with the ending of the show. The Podfather will seek not just a bold prediction from his guest, but a very, very, very, very, very bold prediction. We are usually talking face-on-fire, blisteringly hot takes here. Usually, the guest is able to live up to the expectation.
NFLchatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger On TJ Watt: ‘He Needs To Get Paid’

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t TJ Watt’s agent. But he did a pretty good job of selling the idea of the Pittsburgh Steelers getting a long-term deal done with Watt ASAP. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Roethlisberger fully supported Watt getting however much money he wants. “I think TJ should get whatever the...
NFLchatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger: TJ Watt Should Get Whatever He Wants in New Steelers Contract

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said Wednesday he took less money in his reworked one-year, $14 million contract to give the front office financial flexibility to re-sign players like outside linebacker T.J. Watt. "T.J. Watt should get whatever the heck he wants," Roethlisberger told reporters. "He's one of the best...
NFLaudacy.com

Mike Tomlin see similarities in Josh Allen and Ben Roethlisberger

The Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off their 2021 campaigns when they face off at Highmark Stadium on Sunday at 1 P.M. The two teams were both crowned champions of their respective divisions last season. However, the Bills went onto lose in the AFC Championship, while the Steelers were dealt a 48-37 loss by the Cleveland Browns in an AFC Wild Card matchup.
NFLSteelers Depot

2021 Pittsburgh Steelers Stats Of The Weird Preview

If you guys have been around the site for a little while now, you know one of my favorite postgame articles to write is the weekly “stats of the weird.” The quirky, sometimes meaningless, and always weird stats from a game or over the course of a season. With Week...
NFLField Gulls

Russell Wilson’s flirtation with the exclusive 70% Club

It’s a terrible picture, I know. The backs of 3 NFL quarterbacks ... What was FTR thinking?. Trust me, there is a method to the madness. Allow me to tell the story of the 70% Club ... and how our very own Russell Carrington Wilson nearly joined that club last year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran WR 2 Days After Cutting Him

Two days ago, the Seattle Seahawks waived wide receiver Darece Robinson in a series of moves to open up a spot on the team’s roster. About 48 hours later, he’s landed back in Seattle. The Seahawks announced that they re-signed Robinson on Thursday after letting him go earlier in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy