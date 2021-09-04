Undervalued Stacks for the 2021 Season

Lately, there have been several pieces published on this website regarding the value of stacking in both best ball and redraft leagues. To recap, stacking is advantageous because managers to need to get less things right in order to succeed with their stacks. And stacking takes advantage of season-long and week-to-week correlation. For example, if person A takes Josh Allen and Allen Robinson, he’s calling his shot on both the Bills and Bears offenses. Meanwhile person B, who takes Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins is only calling his shot on the Cardinals offense. While all three offenses should be productive, less needs to go right for person B. Additionally, Murray and Hopkins’ spike weeks are highly correlated, and, when they hit, they singlehandedly win you your week. For a more in-depth explanation, check out the previously linked articles.