Springfield hopes creative signs get drivers to slow down

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Sgt. Jeff Royer is going to creative lengths to get Springfield drivers to slow down. Even if it means getting a little corny. 'œYes, it's stupid. ... But it gets the point across,' Royer said about his most recent sign near a school zone that reads '˜Speeders did bad in skool.' The sign is one of many whimsical electronic messages posted in high volume areas as part of a recent effort by Springfield Police Department to deter speeding.