CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

When will pandemic end? Scientists just don't know.

By Marc Fisher, The Washington Post
The Day
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's basically over already. It will end this October. Or maybe it won't be over till next spring, or late next year, or two or three years down the road. From the most respected epidemiologists to public health experts who have navigated past disease panics, from polemicists to political partisans, there are no definitive answers to the central question in American life: As a Drudge Report headline put it recently, "is it ever going to end?"

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Emanuel
Person
Alex Berenson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemics#Pandemics#Health Disparities#Americans#Stanford University#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Well+Good

‘I’m an Infectious Disease Doctor—Please Don’t Take Ivermectin To Treat or Prevent COVID-19’

As the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV2 virus causes surges across the country, those sick with COVID-19 have begun seeking out disease treatments they can access at home. Unfortunately, no such treatments currently exist, says Monica Gandhi, MD, MPH, an infectious disease professor at the University of San Francisco. The drug Ivermectin, which is being self-administered by many who hope it will alleviate their COVID-19 symptoms, is not an effective treatment, and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns that taking it is downright dangerous.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

‘It doesn’t mean the vaccine is failing:’ Why vaccinated Michiganders make up an increasing number of COVID hospitalizations. While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report...
Public Healthabc11.com

COVID-19 infection after vaccination and what to do next

Vaccines work to dramatically reduce the risk of developing COVID-19, but no vaccine is perfect. Now, with 174 million people already fully vaccinated, a small portion are experiencing a so-called "breakthrough" infection, meaning they test positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. But doctors say this virus -- which can be...
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

When will the coronavirus pandemic end?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – As coronavirus cases continue to climb and new variants emerge, many are wondering if this pandemic will ever end. If you look at the science of previous outbreaks and illnesses, the answer to “Will this pandemic ever end?” has to do with looking beyond our own borders.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Posted by
Jerry johnson

Another Deadly Infectious Disease At The Door Of America.

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) published a warning about an infectious disease caused by the Burkholderia pseudomallei bacterium. The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention has confirmed that Health officials from various states tried to find a common source of exposure to numerous cases of a deadly disease known as Melioidosis (or Whitmore's Disease); it can be highly infectious.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...
Clay County, FLclaytodayonline.com

County health provides straight-forward answers to COVID-19 questions, myths

Editors note: In a one-on-one interview with Clay Today reporter Wesley LeBlanc, Clay County’s Florida Department of Health director Heather Huffman sorted through the facts and misinformation of COVID-19. CLAY COUNTY – There’s a lot of information about COVID-19 out there, and thanks to more unofficial and social media sources, there’s also a lot of misinformation about COVID-19 out there, too.
Medical ScienceYale Daily News

Researchers at the medical school image live COVID-19 infection in mice

In a recent study, scientists at the Yale School of Medicine used imaging techniques to visualize the coronavirus’ mode of infection in mice. According to Pradeep Uchil, a research scientist at the medical school, the next frontier scientists need to overcome in the pandemic is to find an effective treatment for SARS-CoV-2. He explained that while preventative measures such as vaccines are essential, they are not substitutes for a treatment when someone gets severely ill from the virus. In collaboration with other labs at the medical school, Uchil and other researchers used bioluminescent coronaviruses, edited to show up under a special microscope, to demonstrate what the virus does once it enters the body.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy