When will pandemic end? Scientists just don't know.
It's basically over already. It will end this October. Or maybe it won't be over till next spring, or late next year, or two or three years down the road. From the most respected epidemiologists to public health experts who have navigated past disease panics, from polemicists to political partisans, there are no definitive answers to the central question in American life: As a Drudge Report headline put it recently, "is it ever going to end?"www.theday.com
Comments / 0