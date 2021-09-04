CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iuka, MS

109 Meiggs St., Iuka, Mississippi 38852

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistorical Meets Modern - This 126 year old home (Hyatt House) was recently returned to its proper roll as one of Iuka's oldest and most unique dwellings. Loaded with character and history, it boasts 9ft ceilings, and period correct detail. Modern amenities include open concept, recessed lighting, new appliances, new cabinetry, new HVAC, oak laminate flooring, handicapped shower, and live edge vanity. A new foundation , decorative beam, and old barnwood features throughout, and a new deck help guarantee it can withstand another century. Call 662-279-3679 before this opportunity passes by!

www.djournal.com

