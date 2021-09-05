CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Swanson Russell hires five in Lincoln and Omaha offices

Lincoln Journal Star
 5 days ago

Lincoln, Neb. (August 28, 2021) – Swanson Russell welcomes Kaitlyn Smejdir, Lupe Dimas, Margaret Davenport, Eric Smits and Andrew Foster. Smejdir joins Swanson Russell as a project manager in Lincoln. She was previously with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Institute of Agricultural and Natural Resources, where she served as an executive assistant and social media and event coordinator. The Lincoln native earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Kearney, where she studied recreation management, marketing and French.

