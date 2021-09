Tensions remain between NMU faculty and the administration which continues to deny them an adequate new contract. The question of whether or not a strike may occur is open. As the North Wind reported last week, when the pandemic began in 2019, NMU-AAUP, the faculty union, was in the process of negotiating with the university for a new contract. However, for the financial health of the university, professors agreed to pay cuts as well as reductions in summer pay, overload pay and funds for professional development.