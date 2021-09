The Seattle Seahawks looked pretty uninspired and kinda dull even by preseason standards through the first two games, but in the finale against the Los Angeles Chargers there was plenty to like on offense, defense, and special teams. Marquise Blair returned to the field for the first time since a Week 2 ACL tear last year and got the game’s opening touchdown, while Darrell Taylor and Dee Eskridge made impactful plays as part of Seattle’s 27-0 win at Lumen Field to get their first and only preseason victory.