Cantlay holding 2-shot lead with $15 million payoff in sight

The PGA Tour player of the year race should once again be an issue of whether one major championship trumps multiple PGA Tour titles -- even if one of them is the FedEx Cup. Ballots went out to the Tour membership this week for player of the year and rookie of the year voting. The nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award as the Tour player of the year (picked by the Players Advisory Council and the four player-directors on the Tour Policy Board) are Patrick Cantlay, who won four times and held off Jon Rahm to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake last week; Rahm, the U.S. Open champion who led the Tour in scoring average and top-10s; Bryson DeChambeau, who won the fall 2020 U.S. Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational; Open champion Collin Morikawa and two-time winner Harris English of St. Simons Island, Ga.