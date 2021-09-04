CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Opinion: The honeymoon is over for Ed Orgeron as No. 13 LSU struggles all over in loss to UCLA

By Glenn Guilbeau, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

PASADENA, Calif. — Former LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini can't be blamed for the No. 13 Tigers' 38-27 loss in the season opener to UCLA on Saturday night in front of 68,123 at the Rose Bowl.

Pelini wasn't there because he was fired after last year's historically bad season on defense, but his 2020 defense looks like it has stuck around.

UCLA found wide open spaces in the run and pass game to the tune of 470 total yards. Tailback Zach Charbonnet rushed for 117 yards on 11 carries, while quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 9-of-16 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

UCLA shredded LSU defense

New LSU defensive coordinator Daronte Jones was no match for UCLA coach Chip Kelly, who runs the Bruins offense.

UCLA's offensive line dominated LSU's defensive line throughout the game. The Bruins (2-0) either blew the Tigers (0-1) off the ball, or found gaping openings here and there for large chunks of yardage. Charbonnet had 70 yards on just seven carries in the first half. On a 20-yard jaunt, LSU tacklers just bounced off of him. Tailback Brittain Brown also broke a 19-yard run.

Then, just when LSU got within 24-20 late in the third quarter, Charbonnet gashed the Tigers with a 44-yard run through what looked like an airline terminal to the LSU 16-yard line to help set up a touchdown for a 31-20 lead.

Thompson-Robinson put UCLA up 38-20 with 6:31 left on a 45-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kyle Phillips, who maneuvered through an LSU secondary desperately in need of tackling drills. Even All-American cornerback Derek Stingley looked bad as he tried to make an arm tackle.

Kelly continually found creases and gashes when he needed, much like virtually every offensive coach who played LSU last season.

Offense lacked rhythm, pace

What made former LSU offensive coordinator Joe Brady's offense so effective in 2019 was quarterback Joe Burrow. But Brady also established a fast and rhythmic pace with quick snaps that constantly kept opponents off-balance.

New LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz may have worked under Brady one season as a quarterbacks coach with the Carolina Panthers in 2020, but he is not running the same offense. Quarterback Max Johnson is no Burrow, but Peetz never established a fast pace.

College football winners and losers: Georgia, UCLA notch statement wins; ACC has rocky Week 1

Believe the hype: New-look Alabama stronger than ever in rout of Miami

Top-five showdown: Georgia earns some breathing room in SEC play with win over Clemson

Johnson continued to milk the play clock down to the final seconds before snaps. LSU consequently seemed listless throughout the game in addition to Johnson spending most of the game running away from a consistently effective pass rush.

Johnson suffered under pass rush

Johnson managed to complete 28 of 46 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns despite constant pressure in the pocket and no running game to lean on. He was sacked only once, but usually had very little time to operate.

When he did have time, Johnson frequently threw behind receivers. Then he made a critical error early in the third quarter when he overthrew tight end Cole Taylor, who was just a few yards away. Linebacker Caleb Johnson intercepted and returned it 34 yards to the Tigers' 17-yard line. That set up a 14-yard touchdown pass by Thompson-Robinson to wide receiver Chase Cota for a 21-10 lead.

Johnson caught a break on a 44-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Kayshon Boutte on LSU's ensuing possession to cut UCLA's lead to 21-17. Without umpire Rodney Lawary accidentally blocking defensive back Jay Shaw, that may not have been a touchdown.

Without a running game and with constant pressure, Johnson was uncomfortable and tentative throughout the game. Peetz needs to develop a quicker pace for his quarterback, which would help the offensive line, and he must improve the running game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJvEi_0bn2xkGz00
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches game action during the first half of the Tigers' loss against UCLA. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

LSU running game was a disaster

The Tigers' offensive line was consistently dominated by UCLA's defensive line, which held LSU to three net yards on 12 rushes in the first half. LSU finished with 48 yards rushing on 25 carries.

Junior Tyrion Davis-Price was the Tigers' leading rusher with 7 yards on seven carries at halftime and finished with 30 on 13 carries. LSU was without junior John Emery Jr. because of academic issues as well as freshman Armoni Goodwin. But had they played, it would not have made any difference. There was just not a lot of room to run.

LSU returned five offensive line starters, which sounds a lot better than it is in reality. It was an average offensive line most of the time last season, and has not improved.

Honeymoon is over

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is from Louisiana and he won a national championship two seasons ago. But he went 5-5 last season, and on Saturday this team looked like it will have difficulty losing less than five. That's a hot seat and could get much hotter.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Opinion: The honeymoon is over for Ed Orgeron as No. 13 LSU struggles all over in loss to UCLA

Comments / 1

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

241K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Pelini
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Zach Charbonnet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Ucla Football#American Football#Tigers#New Lsu#Bruins#Zachcharbon#Fox College Football#Cfbonfox#The Carolina Panthers#Acc#Sec#Usa Today Sports Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLFanSided

If Ed Orgeron is fired, here are 5 realistic options LSU could hire to replace him

With Ed Orgeron moving toward the hottest of hot seats, if he’s not there already, here are five candidates to replace him as the head coach at LSU. Heading into last Saturday night’s game UCLA became a trendy pick at least cover the spread, if not outright beat, LSU. Alas, the 2019 national champs went home with a 38-27 loss. They didn’t look they could win the Pac-12, let alone compete in the SEC. Speculation about the status of head coach Ed Orgeron had some steam before the game, and it’s surely not going away.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron being compared to former SEC head coach after LSU loss

Ed Orgeron led the LSU Tigers to a perfect 15-0 record and a national championship in 2019 with QB Joe Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy along the way. However, in 2020, the Tigers regressed, finishing a disappointing 5-5 on the year. Now, they’re 0-1 in 2021 after losing at UCLA on Saturday night.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Ed Orgeron addresses LSU physicality in loss to UCLA

LSU’s season opening trip to Los Angeles did not go as planned. The Tigers fell to UCLA 38-27 on Saturday night to fall to 0-1 on the new season. LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was not happy with his team’s performance. He said that UCLA played far more physically, and that was what allowed the Bruins to walk away with a victory.
Los Angeles, CAchatsports.com

UCLA football turns comment made by LSU coach Ed Orgeron into shirt creation

UCLA Bruins football, LSU Tigers football, Ed Orgeron, University of California, Los Angeles, Boston Bruins, Detroit Tigers, Twitter, University of Southern California. UCLA is making sure neither Ed Orgeron nor LSU forgets anytime soon the Bruins' 38-27 victory over the Tigers last Saturday, especially in light of the coach's comments to a fan prior to the game.
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

UCLA fan reveals what prompted Ed Orgeron trash talk before LSU game

The UCLA fan in the “sissy blue shirt” who riled up LSU coach Ed Orgeron is explaining what exactly happened to prompt Orgeron’s response. David Witzling is the UCLA fan who Orgeron talked back to ahead of Saturday’s game between the Bruins and Tigers at the Rose Bowl. Video of Orgeron’s comments went viral online before the game, which ultimately ended in a 38-27 UCLA win.
College SportsYardbarker

UCLA is having a blast trolling Ed Orgeron after Saturday’s win

LSU coach Ed Orgeron talked a big game Saturday as his Tigers faced UCLA, but the Bruins are taking full advantage after winning the game. UCLA beat LSU at the Rose Bowl 38-27 on Saturday, a huge win for Chip Kelly’s team. It came after Orgeron was spotted in a viral video humorously trading shots with a UCLA fan prior to the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy