Pirajean Lees channels 1920s Japan in ornate Dubai restaurant interior

By Ali Morris
Dezeen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon practice Pirajean Lees has converted a nightclub in Dubai into a restaurant informed by Japan's jazz age and the grandiose parties of silent film actor Sessue Hayakwa. The restaurant, which serves modern twists on Japanese classics, is named Mimi Kakushi after the distinctive bob haircut worn by the young Japanese Moga, or modern girls, who adopted western fashions in the period after the first world war.

