Anchorage schools change how they report Covid cases on campuses

The Anchorage School District on Friday began to share with the public how many cases of Covid-19 have developed at each of the district’s campuses. Earlier, it was only showing the number of classrooms that had been temporarily shuttered, but not the number of cases.

Parents protested having so little usable information, which led the district to now report both the total number of cases in the schools, as well as how many active cases there are.

As of Aug. 12, there have been 694 cases of Covid-19 in the schools, and as of Saturday, 288 were active cases.

Of the schools with the most reported cases, East High School was far-and-away the highest, with 14 active cases as of Sept. 4. Other schools with more than a couple of active cases included:

Creekside Park Elementary School – 11

Service High School – 11

Rilke Schule Arts – 9

Eagle River High School – 8

Tudor Elementary – 8

Willow Crest Elementary – 8

Northern Lights ABC School – 7

Ocean View Elementary School – 7

Dimond High School – 6

Fire Lake Elementary School – 6

Taku Elementary – 6

Mirror Lake Middle School – 6

Denali Montessori School – 5

Polaris K-12 – 5

Rabbit Creek Elementary -5

Russian Jack Elementary – 5

The entire list of schools, cases of Covid-19, and whether classrooms have been closed or if students are doing partial home-learning is at this link.