CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Must Read Alaska

Anchorage schools change how they report Covid cases on campuses

By Suzanne Downing
Posted by 
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrEmP_0bn2xLOw00

The Anchorage School District on Friday began to share with the public how many cases of Covid-19 have developed at each of the district’s campuses. Earlier, it was only showing the number of classrooms that had been temporarily shuttered, but not the number of cases.

Parents protested having so little usable information, which led the district to now report both the total number of cases in the schools, as well as how many active cases there are.

As of Aug. 12, there have been 694 cases of Covid-19 in the schools, and as of Saturday, 288 were active cases.

Of the schools with the most reported cases, East High School was far-and-away the highest, with 14 active cases as of Sept. 4. Other schools with more than a couple of active cases included:

Creekside Park Elementary School – 11

Service High School – 11

Rilke Schule Arts – 9

Eagle River High School – 8

Tudor Elementary – 8

Willow Crest Elementary – 8

Northern Lights ABC School – 7

Ocean View Elementary School – 7

Dimond High School – 6

Fire Lake Elementary School – 6

Taku Elementary – 6

Mirror Lake Middle School – 6

Denali Montessori School – 5

Polaris K-12 – 5

Rabbit Creek Elementary -5

Russian Jack Elementary – 5

The entire list of schools, cases of Covid-19, and whether classrooms have been closed or if students are doing partial home-learning is at this link.

Comments / 2

Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Montessori School#Service High School#Public Health#Covid#East High School#Eagle River High School#Northern Lights#Abc School#Dimond High School#Mirror Lake Middle School#Russian#Jack Elementary
Related
Providence, RIPosted by
Must Read Alaska

Providence ups pressure to vaccinate workers

Providence Alaska Medical Center has adjusted its Covid-19 vaccine policy, requiring its caregivers who previously declined to get a Covid-19 vaccination to resubmit their “exemption request” or proof of vaccination through the company’s online portal. The hospital has tightened its exemption rules to reduce the number of accepted exemptions. Social,...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Ketchikan High closes due to Covid cases

On Monday morning, Ketchikan High School students were dismissed at 10:45 am, with plans to reopen the school no earlier than Wednesday. All practices and after school activities are canceled until at least Wednesday. The school had “two additional covid cases” that prompted the closure decision, which is based on...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Governor’s Office staff must monitor and test for Covid-19

A new Governor’s Office policy, intended to keep Covid-19 from spreading in the workplace, says that workers who are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms or who have been a close contact with a person who is Covid-19 positive, must be tested before returning to their duty station. The State of Alaska considers...
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Mayor Bronson appoints Judy Eledge as Anchorage library director

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson today named Judy Eledge as the new director of libraries. Last week the Anchorage Assembly refused to confirm Bronson’s first choice for Anchorage librarian. As an answer to their insult, the mayor made Sami Graham his chief of staff, and told the Assembly that her office would be located in the Z.J. Loussac Library.
Posted by
Must Read Alaska

Mayor Bronson hires Corey Allen Young for his press office

Corey Allen Young is leaving the governor’s media team and joining Mayor Dave Bronson’s office as his communication director. He has been deputy press secretary for Gov. Mike Dunleavy, and earlier worked in the Walker Administration in various communications capacities, including the Department of Corrections. “Corey Allen Young brings a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy