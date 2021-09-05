I think Apple's app store change to iOS is great news
When Apple ended up in court with Epic I did a lot of eye rolling. Epic’s lawsuit has some reasonable points in it, and it has some absurdities too. For one thing, Epic doesn’t seem to appreciate that Apple has spent a lot of time and money to get to the position it’s in now. And the argument that shops can’t add a markup to goods seems to run contrary to the entire notion of both capitalism and the way all shops have worked since shops were invented.www.t3.com
