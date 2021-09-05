CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

I think Apple's app store change to iOS is great news

T3.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Apple ended up in court with Epic I did a lot of eye rolling. Epic’s lawsuit has some reasonable points in it, and it has some absurdities too. For one thing, Epic doesn’t seem to appreciate that Apple has spent a lot of time and money to get to the position it’s in now. And the argument that shops can’t add a markup to goods seems to run contrary to the entire notion of both capitalism and the way all shops have worked since shops were invented.

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#Ios#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
LawWashington Post

Lawsuits say Siri and Google are listening, even when they’re not supposed to

Tech companies have long encouraged putting listening devices in homes and pockets, attempting to convince consumers to rely on their voice assistants for any little need that pops up. But some are growing concerned that these devices are recording even when they’re not supposed to — and they’re taking their fears to the courts.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks

Although we're still about a month away from the release of the iPhone 13 series, there have been more than enough leaks to reveal what we can expect from Apple's 2021 smartphone line-up. Below is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far, updated daily. Jump to section:. Latest...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Fitbit, Apple Watch 5 get sweet discounts at Amazon today

If you’ve been curious about smartwatches, this is the time to grab one. Right now at Amazon, you can get the Fitbit Charge 4 for just $130, marked down $20 from its regular price of $150. Or choose the Apple Watch Series 5 with stainless steel case and sport band in gold for just $459, marked down from its regular price of $749 for a huge savings of $290. Prime members will get free two-day shipping and returns on these smartwatches. Perfect for tracking daily activity and exercise, keeping in touch on the go, streaming music, and more, smartwatches are wearable tech that can benefit anyone.
TechnologyThe Verge

Apple’s $100 million settlement agreement changes a key App Store rule for developers

A proposed agreement between Apple and a class-action lawsuit representing US app developers includes a $100 million payout from Apple. The settlement agreement also has Apple “clarifying” its policies to explain that iOS developers can contact their customers, with permission, using information collected inside their apps to tell them about payment options outside the App Store. The change is a shift to the anti-steering policy that has been a big point of contention between Apple and its critics for years.
Technologypocketnow.com

Apple to allow developers to get payments outside of their apps and the App Store, avoiding Apple’s commission

Apple, earlier this week, announced that it has reached a proposed settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by the developers in the United States. Post court approval, the developers in the United States will be able to share information on how to pay for purchases outside of their iOS app or the App Store. Currently, Apple doesn’t allow the developers to directly contact the users informing them about alternate payment methods outside of their apps or App Store — such as PayPal or directly paying via links in the email. However, the Cupertino giant has decided to scrap the policy.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

Get cash in the best iPhone, iPad, and MacBook trade in deals for September 2021

We’re finally headed into the fall Apple product releases, so perhaps you’re thinking about upgrading your suite of personal devices — or maybe you want to help a loved one do so. Whatever it is you’re planning to buy — a new iPhone, iPad, or other Apple device — it’s not an uncommon problem to not know what to do with the old devices you have laying around. Why not get some cash for them? The best trade deals for September 2021 below…
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

Apple Is Dropping One of Its Most Confusing App Store Rules

The Apple App Store had a rule that services couldn’t point users to outside signup pages, thus making sure they used Apple’s in-app subscription system. However, Apple has relented on that rule, now allowing certain types of apps to link outside to signup pages. Apple Shifting its App Store Policy.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, rumors, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Earlier this year, however, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. Currently, iOS 15 is in its eighth beta. That basically means that the operating system is still being tested and tweaked before a wide release. But, you can download it and install it on your iPhone if you wish. That doesn’t mean...
ElectronicsT3.com

These cheap Apple Watch Series 6 deals at Amazon are hard to pass up!

If you've been on the hunt for an Apple Watch Series 6 44mm or 40mm cheap, Amazon is running a group of deals on the ever popular smartwatch. While Prime Day saw the cheapest deals on Series 6 , some of these offers are at their best prices since then and are the best Apple Watch Series 6 deals you'll find today.
Cell PhonesComputerworld

Apple News for Android? Why not?

With new iPhones, AirPods and iPads imminent, Apple’s recent decision to make changes to the App Store and to permit developers of reader apps to sidestep the App store payments system may not be altruism. It permits Apple to compete. Services for the rest of us. Think about it. We...
Technologyinvestorsobserver.com

App-Store Antitrust: Why is Everyone Mad at Apple?

As Apple prepares for another Apple Event where the tech-giant is expected to announce the iPhone 13, the company is coming under fire around the globe over the way it runs the App Store. The App Store - which is the only marketplace for apps available to iPhone users -...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

App Store changes reduce Apple Tax under special circumstances

There are multiple aspects to the ongoing lawsuits against Apple’s and Google’s alleged monopolies over their respective app stores, but one of the biggest points has always been the “industry standard” 30% cut that these companies take. Epic Games’ epic crusade against that practice has thankfully generated some changes, but those are the exception rather than the rule. Apple is once again making more exceptions with some changes to its App Store policies that it says will appease developers and settle at least one lawsuit.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Apple settles class action with $100m payout and App Store changes

The settlement is the latest chapter in the App Store policy saga about commission charges and external revenue streams. Apple has reached a settlement agreement in a class-action lawsuit taken by small app developers in the US, which will see it pay $100m and change policies in the App Store.
TechnologyPosted by
The Independent

Apple makes sweeping changes to App Store after class action lawsuit

Apple has made sweeping changes to the App Store rules as part of its response to a class action lawsuit.The decision could allow developers to advertise other ways of paying for services that are offered through apps, something that has been banned on the iPhone until now.The changes are one of several concessions proposed by the iPhone maker to resolve a class-action suit from US developers and comes amid investigations by regulators into alleged anti-competitive behaviour.But critics have called it a “sham settlement offer”.When a person pays for an app on the iOS store or makes a purchase within apps...
Technologydbltap.com

$100M Apple Lawsuit Settlement Brings Key App Store Change

A class-action lawsuit between Apple and US app developers could end in a $100 million payout and changes to Apple's App Store policies, allowing app developers to steer customers toward payment options outside of the App Store itself. The agreement, available here, would allow developers to contact their customers (provided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy