CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cullman County, AL

Law enforcement: 'Lot of success' in finding person making bomb threats

By Benjamin Bullard
Posted by 
The Cullman Times
The Cullman Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z0Bon_0bn2w8ph00
Shutterstock

A bomb threat led to an evacuation Friday morning at the Cullman County Courthouse, clearing the building for more than an hour as investigators conducted a thorough search before signaling no device was present and the building was safe.

Placed by phone, Friday’s alarm marks the third bomb threat made to an area location within the past month, following a pair of bomb threats at local schools in August. Cullman County Sheriff’s investigators, as well as the Cullman Police Department, responded at the courthouse and are following up with an investigation into the source of the phone call.

Threatening with a bomb or similar injurious device is far from a prank, said sheriff Matt Gentry; it’s a crime, he said, that can carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years. “It falls under the category of making a terroristic threat, which is a felony offense,” said Gentry.

Whether a device is actually present has no bearing on the charge: an offender who causes an evacuation of a building, a school, or creates “other serious public inconvenience” by threatening violence, according to the law, will face prosecution for making a terrorist threat — a Class C felony — if apprehended.

Sheriff’s investigators conducted the bomb search inside the courthouse Friday, while the Cullman Police Department searched the building’s grounds and exterior. Gentry said the evacuation displaced workers and visitors from the building for about an hour and half before law enforcement gave the all-clear.

“Our investigators are currently pursuing avenues to identify the person who made the threat,” said Gentry. “Even when someone is trying to be anonymous, there are ways to conduct an investigation of this nature. It may take some time. But in the majority of cases, we have a lot of success in identifying the offender.”

Comments / 0

The Cullman Times

The Cullman Times

Cullman, AL
1K+
Followers
101
Post
273K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Cullman Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Law Enforcement#Bomb Threats#Cullman County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...

Comments / 0

Community Policy