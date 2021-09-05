Fundraiser Held For Galt Officers Involved In Crash

GALT (CBS13) – A Galt police officer badly hurt in a deadly car crash is recovering at home tonight. Officer Kapri Herrera was released from the hospital Friday with a line of police officers cheering her on.

Herrera and her partner on the force, Harminder Grewal, were on their way to the Caldor Fire when they were hit head-on, by another driver. Grewal eventually passed away.

The Galt community came together to help honor and support those local police officers.

When the going gets tough, Galt gets going.

“Everyone’s like, ‘yes, yes, whatever you need. What do you need?'” said Bre, owner of Teacher Bre’s Shop. “It just hurt us really bad to see our officers, and it was just nice to find a way to give back.”

Bre and another small-business owner gathered their community of makers and planned a pop-up fundraiser.

“We called everyone that we knew,” said Lindsey Barbata, owner of Happy Bark in Galt.

And galt showed up.

Friends…

“I personally knew officer Herrera,” said Galt resident Annie Mielenz.

…strangers, and colleagues…

“It’s a big loss for us,” said Galt Police Department Sgt. Brian Azevedo.

…came together to show their support.

“The whole community feels this, as you can see by the turnout today,” said Azevedo.

Sgt. Azevedo said Officer Grewal was one of the lights of the department.

“He was always in a good mood and loved what he did. That’s all he wanted to do in life was be a police officer,” he said.

Azevedo said seeing Officer Herrera leave the hospital on Friday was an emotional boost of energy.

“We can’t wait to see her improving and getting better,” he said.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from Saturday’s pop-up will be donated toward a memorial fund for Officer Grewal and a medical fund for Officer Herrera.