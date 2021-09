CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The September term of the Harrison County grand jury returned indictments against 64 people this week. Katrina Barker, 29 of Clarksburg, was indicted on one count of Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. Barker was originally arrested in May 2020 after police officers said she sent her children to the park, in the rain, with a stranger, without proper clothing. She was arrested a second time, in August 2020, after police said her two-year-old child was found playing alone, outside, without her knowing the child was missing.