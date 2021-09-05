HAY, IT'S A BAD YEAR: Early spring rains and devastating armyworms likely mean higher hay prices and possible shortage
Hay prices are expected to be high this fall and winter because producers had a wet spring and an early appearance of Fall armyworms, a local extension agent said. "I feel there will be an extreme hay shortage this year. People who buy their hay should not be surprised hay costs are way up," said Jennifer Caraway, Miller County Cooperative Extension agriculture agent and staff chair for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.www.texarkanagazette.com
