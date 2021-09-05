CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Sidewalk cleared in front of downtown Texarkana demolition site | What is unclear is when what remains of the structure will be torn down

Texarkana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. — The sidewalk in front of downtown's most noteworthy eyesores has been cleared of debris opening up a path for foot traffic once again. The sidewalk in the 100 block of East Broad Street had been impassable for more than a year as the fencing that sealed off the demolition site included the sidewalk. But last week heavy equipment cleared the rubble off the sidewalk and the construction site fencing was reestablished on the south side of the sidewalk.

