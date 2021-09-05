CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Urías, Trea help Dodgers regain West tie

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- The Dodgers celebrated a couple of Sweet 16s on Saturday and toasted moving back into a first-place tie in the NL West. Trea Turner’s 16th career leadoff home run got the Dodgers off and running, and Julio Urías had eight strikeouts and pitched into the sixth inning for his Majors-best 16th win in a 6-1 win over the Giants in front of a sellout crowd at Oracle Park on Saturday night.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Jackson
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Julio Urías
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trea Turner, Corey Seager Hit Home Runs Vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped ahead early and pulled away late for a 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants that forced another tie for first place in the National League West standings. One night after his throwing error resulted in a walk-off loss, Trea Turner led off the first...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Easily Moved On From Throwing Error

The Los Angeles Dodgers never trailed in Saturday’s 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants thanks initially to Trea Turner slugging a leadoff home run in the first inning. Turner’s homer could have been perceived as a bit of redemption considering the night prior his throwing error resulted in the Dodgers suffering a loss to the Giants in 11 innings. However, the dynamic leadoff man hardly viewed it as such.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Dodgers down Giants, forge tie atop NL West

Trea Turner homered and Julio Urias won for a major-league-leading 16th time as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers evened their showdown series against the San Francisco Giants with a 6-1 victory Saturday night. Urias (16-3) combined with four relievers on a nine-hitter, helping the Dodgers (86-50) avenge an 11-inning loss...
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Dodgers beat Giants 6-1, move into tie for first in NL West

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Trea Turner and Corey Seager homered, Julio Urías won his seventh straight decision, and the Los Angeles Dodgers moved into a tie for first place with San Francisco atop the NL West Division with a 6-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday night. A day...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Trea Turner ‘Settling In’ At 2nd Base

The Los Angeles Dodgers made the biggest splash at this season’s MLB trade deadline when they acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a package of prospects headlined by Josiah Gray and Keibert Ruiz. The addition of Scherzer helped bolster a starting rotation that...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB playoff picture, standings, postseason odds: Giants and Dodgers tied atop NL West heading into big series

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is entering its final month, and the playoff picture is starting to take shape. While some teams, like the White Sox and Brewers, appear to have their divisions wrapped up, there are going to be plenty of fascinating races in September. Who will win the Dodgers vs. Giants tussle in the NL West? Will we get a Yankees vs. Red Sox matchup in the AL Wild Card Game? Can the Phillies or Mets make a surprise surge to catch the Braves in the NL East?
MLBVacaville Reporter

NL West Watch: We’re all tied up heading into huge SF Giants-Dodgers series

The stage is set for a big weekend at Oracle Park. It has been a tough week for the Giants as they’ve gone 2-5 over their last two series against the NL East and NL Central’s best teams. But they were able to stabilize Thursday, salvaging a game from the Brewers series and pulling back into a tie with Los Angeles for the division lead and the best record in baseball.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Julio Urías has been a source of stability for the Dodgers

I'm in a good place mentally, just knowing that I can actually run and go play the game the right way, to play hard and not have to worry about anything," Betts said Friday. It definitely helps clear my mind, and it's easy to just focus on the game. AJ Pollock capped the three-run first inning with an RBI double, but he was picked off trying to steal third base and suffered a right hamstring strain.
MLBDodger Insider

Battling hamstring tightness, Scherzer helps Dodgers lead the West

If he hadn’t left at 76 pitches, it would’ve been difficult to diagnose anything bothering Max Scherzer during his six scoreless innings Wednesday night. The veteran right-hander’s hamstring tightened up in warm-ups before he took the mound at Dodger Stadium. He hoped it might loosen up as the game progressed, but he struggled to get into his back leg the way he would’ve liked. The ailment forced him to vary his sequencing and prevented him from rearing back with his fastball.
MLBkion546.com

LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Urías faces Giants, Cubs COVID woes

Dodgers lefty Julio Urías starts against San Francisco for the fifth time this year. He’s 1-1 so far, and was tagged for season highs for seven runs and 11 hits by the Giants on May 29. Urías leads the majors with 15 wins this year going into this matchup at Oracle Park between clubs competing for the NL West title. The 25-year-old has won seven straight decisions. Also, The Chicago Cubs are minus manager David Ross after he tested positive for the coronavirus, while the Red Sox continue to have setbacks due to COVID-19.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Lose on Tough Extra Innings Error by Trea Turner

Sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way in baseball. And sometimes, you have a guy playing out of position resulting in an extra-innings loss to your division rivals. That was the case for the Dodgers on Friday night in San Francisco. Going into extras yet again, the Dodgers went...
MLBsacramentosun.com

Justin Turner's two-homer game leads Dodgers past Cards

Justin Turner hit two homers and drove in three runs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Tuesday night. Will Smith went 4-for-4 with a homer and two runs for the Dodgers (88-51), who won for the sixth time in their past eight games. Dodgers...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Average dips to .161

Bellinger went hitless in three at-bats during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals, sinking his season average to .161. Amid Bellinger's season-long offensive slide, manager Dave Roberts acknowledged just over a week ago that the 2019 National League MVP would begin sitting more regularly against left-handed pitching. It's unclear if that plan remains in place after AJ Pollock (hamstring) was moved to the injured list over the weekend, as Bellinger started and batted eighth Tuesday against southpaw J.A. Happ. Bellinger stayed in the lineup for a fourth straight game Wednesday -- this time versus right-hander Adam Wainwright -- but he continued to struggle. Though he hasn't enjoyed a hot streak at any point in 2021, Bellinger has performed especially poor over the past month. Since his two-homer game versus the Phillies on Aug. 11, Bellinger is slashing .108/.128/.145 while striking out at a 26.7 percent clip.

Comments / 0

Community Policy