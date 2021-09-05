CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip better, Betts 'in a good place mentally'

MLB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- Mookie Betts’ troublesome right hip seems to be doing OK these days. The All-Star Dodgers outfielder is also free from the worries that he had about the injury. Now he’s focused on getting his offense back to a comfortable spot, too. “I’m in a good place mentally...

www.mlb.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Corey Seager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Oracle Park#Giants#Il
