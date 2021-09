Myers went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. Myers launched a two-run homer off Noe Ramirez in the seventh for his only hit of the day. The 30-year-old is coming off a pretty solid month of August, during which he slashed .294/.385/.471 with three homers, eight RBI, 13 runs scored, two steals and 10:19 BB:K over 23 games. He's off to a nice start as the calendar turns to September and will need to be on top of his game if the Padres want to challenge the Reds for the second wild-card spot. For the year, Myers is slashing .262/.344/.448 with 16 homers, 55 RBI, 46 runs scored, eight steals and 47:134 BB: over 416 plate appearances.