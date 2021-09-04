CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING NEWS: FORMER PROPERTY MANAGERS SAY CONDO BOARD REPEATEDLY FAILED TO ACT ON REPAIRS

By Mandy Miles
keysweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe word “dire” has been used in recent weeks to describe the condition of the Santa Clara Condominium building at 3312 Northside Dr., Key West. As the Keys Weekly reported on Sept. 2, Key West’s chief building official Raj Ramsingh has scheduled a Sept. 13 condemnation hearing for Santa Clara Condominiums. Ramsingh’s petition to declare the building unsafe and unfit for human habitation outlines serious concerns about the roof, an unsafe stairwell, uneven weight loads on floors and ceilings, significant spalling, concrete cracks and a laundry room ceiling upheld by steel support braces meant to be temporary.

