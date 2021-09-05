CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Sailors missing from copter crash ruled dead

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Navy declared five missing sailors dead nearly a week after a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean, shifting the search for them to a recovery operation on Saturday. The move followed more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts and nearly three dozen search-and-rescue flights...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailors#Merced River#South Beach#Accident#The U S Navy#Pacific Fleet#Mh 60s#Caldor Fire Firefighters#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
California StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

California woman knocks out attendant’s teeth on Southwest flight, investigators say

SAN DIEGO — A California woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt or mask properly, punched out an attendant’s teeth and pulled her hair during a flight, investigators said. Vyvianna M. Quinonez attacked a Southwest Airlines attendant, knocking out two teeth and inflicting other injuries to the woman’s face, during a May 23 flight from Sacramento to San Diego. The attack happened after she was asked to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and properly wear her mask, prosecutors said.
WDBJ7.com

Salem sailor among victims of deadly Navy helicopter crash

SAN DIEGO (AP/WDBJ) — The U.S. Navy on Sunday identified five sailors who died when a helicopter crashed in the Pacific Ocean off of Southern California. Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, was among the group. WDBJ profiled Buriak in February 2020 after he...
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Search continues for missing Navy sailors in helicopter crash off California coast

Efforts continued Friday to find five U.S. Navy sailors who went missing this week after the helicopter they were in crashed into the waters off San Diego this week. A Coast Guard spokesperson told Fox News on Friday that it had ended its search efforts a day earlier. After the initial publication of this story, the Coast Guard said it was assisting the Navy with its search efforts and that it had not been conducting a separate search.
Posted by
The Independent

Navy search-and-rescue underway for five sailors missing after helicopter crash

The US Navy launched a search-and-rescue mission on Tuesday after a MH-60S Seahawk helicopter went down off the coast of San Diego late in the afternoon.A spokesperson for the Navy’s Pacific Fleet told The Independent on Wednesday that five crew members remained missing after the crash, which occurred around 4.30 in the afternoon, local time. One crew member had been rescued as of Wednesday morning.A statement released on Twitter also indicated that the US Coast Guard was assisting in the search-and-rescue operation.“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets. Abraham Lincoln is homeported in San Diego,” said the US Pacific Fleet in a tweet late Tuesday evening.The helicopter had departed from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, and was conducting “routine flight operations” when the incident occurred, according to the Navy.A statement from the third fleet specified that the crash took place “approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego”.While rare, accidents during “routine” flight missions are not unheard of. In 2014, two crewmembers of a MH-53E “Sea Dragon” helicopter died after the craft crashed off the coast of Virginia Beach.
San Diego, CAcbs19news

U.S. Navy helicopter was vibrating before crash that killed 5

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- A Navy narrative of a fatal helicopter crash off Southern California last week says the aircraft experienced side-to-side vibrations that caused the main rotor to hit the deck of an aircraft carrier while landing. The San Diego Union-Tribune quotes a brief Naval Safety Center crash summary...
KPBS

Search Continues For Crew Members Missing Following Navy Copter Crash At Sea

Military personnel continued searching Friday for five air-crew members who went missing this week when a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed into the sea off the coast of San Diego. One sailor aboard the MH-60S Knighthawk was pulled from the ocean after the aircraft went down roughly 60 nautical miles from shore about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while its six-member crew was engaging in routine flight operations off the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, according to USN public affairs.
NBC San Diego

Navy Declares 5 Missing Sailors Dead After Helicopter Crash Off San Diego Coast; Rescue Operation Shifts to Recovery

The U.S. Navy has declared the five sailors aboard a helicopter that crashed off the coast of San Diego dead, shifting search and rescue efforts to recovery operations. On Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m., an MH-60S helicopter was conducting routine flight operations on deck of USS Abraham Lincoln, a Nimitz class aircraft carrier homeported at Naval Air Station North Island, on Coronado, when it crashed into the sea approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, California.
New York Post

Co-pilot missing after jumping out of plane making emergency landing

A co-pilot is missing after he jumped out of a plane as it was making an emergency landing in France, authorities said. The 32-year-old man taking a training class jumped into the sea as the Piper light aircraft was experiencing difficulties near a beach in Biscarrosse, southwest of Bordeaux, BBC News reported.
AccidentsBBC

Ryan Duffy and Ellie Marsden killed in Drybeck van crash

Tributes have been paid to a couple who were killed when the van they were travelling in crashed on a rural road. Ryan Duffy, 24, and Ellie Marsden, 20, both from Wigan, died when the vehicle left the B6260 near Drybeck, Cumbria, at about 07:40 BST on Sunday. Mr Duffy's...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Pedestrian, 19, struck, killed

A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck on the city’s south side. The Allen County coroner’s office identified the victim as McKinzee Henry Hicks. Hicks was struck by a pickup truck pulling a trailer at South Anthony Boulevard and Lafayette Street just...
Pittsburg, CAContra Costa Herald

Pittsburg native serves with helicopter squadron in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Seaman Apprentice Taylor Sledge, a native of Pittsburg, California, serves in the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California. “I joined the Navy for my son,” said Sledge. “I also wanted more for myself, and I wanted to experience a new environment. The Navy provided those opportunities to me.”
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Victim of Stellhorn Road bicycle crash identified

The Allen County coroner’s office identified a 67-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding her bicycle on Fort Wayne's northeast side. Kathy Darlene Young of Fort Wayne rode her bicycle into the path of a vehicle and was struck at Stellhorn Road and Meridith Drive Thursday afternoon.
Dayton, OHFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Air Force base

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base went into lockdown for several hours while security officials investigated reports of a shooter on the campus but eventually gave the all-clear early Friday morning. Two individuals reported hearing one gunshot at the base just east of Dayton just...
Georgia StatePosted by
Health

Georgia Couple Dies of COVID-19 Within Hours of Each Other, Leaving 2 Teenage Children Behind

A married couple has died of COVID-19 within hours of each other, leaving behind their two children. Martin and Trina Daniel, who had been married for over two decades, both died July 6 after their whole family contracted the virus in June, ABC News reports. Martin, 53, died at home while Trina, 49, died later that night after being hospitalized. They were not vaccinated.
AccidentsPosted by
Fox News

McDonald's customer dies in drive-thru after 'freak accident'

Tragedy struck at a fast-food drive-thru. A bizarre accident occurred at a McDonald’s in Vancouver that resulted in the death of a customer. According to the local police department, the incident occurred after the driver of a vehicle got pinned between his car door and its frame. The Vancouver Police...

Comments / 0

Community Policy