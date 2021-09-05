CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Cincinnati Reds use 5-run third to topple Detroit Tigers

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S8ac8_0bn2swIa00

Aristides Aquino blasted a three-run home run to cap a five-run third inning and the Cincinnati Reds defeated the visiting Detroit Tigers 7-4 on Saturday.

Pinch-hitter Tyler Naquin contributed a two-run triple for the Reds, who had lost five of their last six games. Joey Votto scored two runs and drove in another, while Tyler Stephenson added two hits and scored a run.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle (11-5) lasted five innings despite giving up four runs on six hits and walking five batters. He also recorded eight strikeouts during his 106-pitch outing. Michael Lorenzen tossed two innings of scoreless relief and Mychal Givens got the last three outs for his fifth save.

Eric Haase ripped his 20th home run of the season, a three-run shot, to lead Detroit’s offense. Jonathan Schoop had two hits and scored two runs.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (3-8) gave up five runs on seven hits in four innings and struck out six.

The Reds left two runners stranded in the first inning as Boyd recorded two strikeouts.

Detroit took the lead in the third. Schoop hit a one-out double and Miguel Cabrera walked. With two down, Haase ripped a Mahle fastball over the left-center field wall.

Cincinnati erupted for five runs in the bottom of the inning. Stephenson singled and Nick Castellanos doubled to put runners in scoring position. Stephenson scored on a Votto single and Castellanos came home on Eugenio Suarez’s sacrifice fly.

Related: MLB games today – TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

After Kyle Farmer reached on an infield hit, Aquino blasted a hanging Boyd slider over the left-field fence.

Detroit scored a run in the fifth to pull within 5-4. The Tigers loaded the bases with two singles and a walk. Dustin Garneau, who hit two home runs on Friday, drew a walk to force in a run. Derek Hill grounded out to leave the bases loaded.

Cincinnati extended its lead to 7-4 in the seventh against reliever Joe Jimenez. Votto and Suarez drew walks before Naquin’s two-run triple to right field.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Aristides Aquino
Person
Dustin Garneau
Person
Eric Haase
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Matthew Boyd
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#Seattle Mariners#Chicago White Sox#Kansas City Royals#Cg#St Louis Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers promote pitcher prior to game vs. Reds

Following Friday night’s win over the Reds, the Detroit Tigers announced they had optioned INF Zack Short to Triple-A Toledo. Just moments ago, the Tigers announced they have called up RHP Drew Carlton from Toledo as a corresponding move. The Tigers have announced the following roster move: *Selected RHP Drew...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Heyward's walk-off HR in 10th gives Cubs 4-1 win over Reds

CHICAGO -- Jason Heyward hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night for their eighth victory in nine games. Ian Happ homered for the third straight game, extending his hitting streak to...
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera, Robbie Grossman get 4 hits each as Tigers beat Pirates

Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman had four hits apiece as the Detroit Tigers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 on Wednesday night at PNC Park. The Tigers (66-75) salvaged one win from the three-game series against the Pirates (50-90), who were seeking their first sweep of the season. Grossman and Cabrera...
MLBBless You Boys

Toronto at Detroit Preview: Tigers try to take series using the opener strategy

The Detroit Tigers got off to a good start against the Toronto Blue Jays last night to kick off the weekend’s three-game home series. The Olde English D scored a surprising 2-1 win behind the best effort of young Matt Manning’s major league career and an inside-the-park home run by Victor Reyes. It is getting hard to shake off the notion that the Tigers have the Blue Jays’ number, especially when the odds are stacked against them.
MLBMining Journal

Cincinnati Reds go deep twice to sink Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1

MILWAUKEE — Jonathan India hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos also went deep and the Cincinnati Reds beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Thursday to avoid a three-game sweep. Sonny Gray allowed three hits in six scoreless innings for the Reds, who still trail the Brewers by 8...
MLBOroville Mercury-Register

Matt Chapman, Mark Canha hit home runs in A’s win over Detroit Tigers

After a grueling home stand in which the Oakland A’s skidded out of the postseason picture against three of the hottest teams in baseball, a three-game series against the middling Detroit Tigers poses an opportunity to rise back up the ranks. With a comfortable 9-3 win against the Tigers on...
MLBMining Journal

Detroit Tigers lose 1-run decision for second straight day to Toronto Blue Jays

DETROIT — Jose Berrios pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tigers 2-1 on Sunday, taking two of three in a low-scoring series with Detroit. “You don’t see a guy change his delivery during a season and have success, but he’s done it,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “Give him credit for making the adjustment — he was great out there today.”
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers' Casey Mize tosses 3 perfect innings, pulled by plan in 4-1 win vs. Reds

CINCINNATI — Detroit Tigers rookie Casey Mize walked down the dugout steps and received a handshake from manager AJ Hinch. The 24-year-old had a perfect game through three innings, but his manager didn't let him return to the mound for the fourth. Just as he was in early July, Mize is back to a limited workload — no more than roughly three innings — for the remainder of the 2021 season. The Tigers want to protect the health of his prized right arm during his first full MLB season.
MLBabc17news.com

Garneau slugs 2 homers, Tigers pound reeling Reds 15-5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dustin Garneau hit a two-run homer and a solo shot, Robbie Grossman had a three-run blast, and the Detroit Tigers routed the struggling Cincinnati Reds 15-5. Jonathan India and Eugenio Suárez homered for the Reds, who have lost five of six. Cincinnati’s lead over St. Louis for the NL’s second wild card is down to 1 1/2 games. Garneau’s first homer, a liner into the left-field seats, came during a six-run sixth inning in which Detroit had eight of its 18 hits. Garneau, who had just one other long ball this season, got the first multihomer game of his career when he connected again the next inning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy